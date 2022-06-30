Love Does Ministry is giving out fans to those in need

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Get help beating the heat; Love Does Ministry has been collecting fan donations from across the area for people in need.

The Bossier Police, the Bossier Mayor Chandler, and others have partnered up to collect fans at a drop-off point, Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church on 329 East Texas Street in Bossier City. The last donation day for the fans drive is on today, June 30.

At the same location, starting July 1 to July 2 the missionary will be giving those fans out to the community.

If you or someone you know is in need of a fan during this hot summer contact Shewanna Mitchell at (318)507-4230 or Sgt. B.J. Sanford of Bossier Police at (318)741-8611. You will need to provide your name, address, and phone number because the fan will be brought to you if you cannot come to the church to pick it up.

