La. attorney general says judge’s injunction on abortion ‘trigger law’ does not protect medical providers
“The constitutionality of state laws cannot be addressed in a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction”
NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has sent out a letter to the Louisiana State Medical Society saying a New Orleans judge’s injunction on the abortion ban has “limited reach.”
The letter, sent out Wednesday, June 29, goes on to say the temporary restraining order issued by the judge does not immunize medical providers from liability of criminal conduct. He says it prohibits the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and the attorney general from enforcing or implementing certain statutes while the temporary restraining order remains in effect.
Meanwhile, the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport is behind the lawsuit requesting a halt on the state’s “trigger law.” That lawsuit was filed just days after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. A hearing in the case is set for July 8.
Louisiana Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization, responded to the attorney general’s letter, saying:
“The Shreveport abortion business is grasping at straws in their challenge to Louisiana law. It shows how desperate they are to preserve their abortion profit. We applaud AG Jeff Landry for reminding physicians that our law is abundantly clear: babies are not protected from elective abortion in Louisiana.”
The above statement comes from the organization’s executive director, Benjamin Clapper.
