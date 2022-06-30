Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Justices to hear GOP appeal that could limit state courts’ power in redistricting

The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine, but four of the court’s conservative justices have expressed interest in taking on the subject.(Source: Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal from North Carolina Republicans that could drastically limit state court authority over congressional redistricting, as well as elections for Congress and the presidency.

The justices will consider whether state courts, finding violations of their state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

The case probably will be argued in the fall.

The appeal challenges a state court ruling throwing out the congressional districts drawn by North Carolina’s General Assembly that made GOP candidates likely victors in 10 of the state’s 14 congressional districts.

The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature doctrine, but four of the court’s conservative justices have expressed interest in taking on the subject.

One of them, Justice Clarence Thomas, was among three justices who advanced it in the Bush v. Gore case that settled the 2000 presidential election.

It only takes four of the nine justices to agree to hear a case. A majority of five is needed for an eventual decision.

The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
The Caddo Lake bridge connecting Mooringsport and Oil City is being removed.
Underwater bridge supports demolished on Caddo Lake; expect loud noises
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mistrial declared in homicide case

Latest News

Texas game wardens will also be out in full force patrolling and making sure boaters, along...
Boating safety this season
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
NATO vows to guard ‘every inch of territory’ as Russia fumes
FILE - FDA advisers debated Tuesday whether modified COVID-19 booster shots were needed.
Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York
An employee of Freddy's Steakburgers in Baton Rouge was shot after an altercation with a...
Customer shoots employee over missing food order in Baton Rouge, police say