Hot & humid with a side of rain on your Thursday

(KSLA) - The humidity is back for the next several days with rain chances also going up. Temperatures will for the most part be held in check, but it will still feel soupy and uncomfortable thanks to the humidity.

Today is when things start to change. There will be a shift in wind direction from the north to out of the south. This will bring in a few showers in the afternoon and will also up our humidity as well. Rain chances are at 30% so not everyone will see rain. Maybe take the umbrella to be safe, but you may not need it. Sunshine will be a little more limited, but I believe there will be some rays peeking through the clouds. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel more like 100.

To break this down more, we turn out attention to the tropics. In the Gulf of Mexico, there is an area of interest off the coast of Texas moving to the west. This has a 40% chance of development but is running out of time and room to do so. Regardless of development, it will move into Texas and this system of showers and storms will then turn north. This will impact us by bringing in the rain and humidity. The winds should not be very strong, especially by the time it reaches us. So, whatever happens in the gulf, will be just a rain-maker.

The rain will continue Friday and Saturday. For the most part, it will be scattered with off and on showers. At times, it will be very heavy rain. You will very likely need your umbrella at some point over these two days. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain for Friday and 50% on Saturday. This will help limit the temperatures from heating up at least. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The rain will also help out with our drought conditions and help the grass stay green and healthy.

On Sunday, there will likely be a few more scattered showers and storms. It will mostly be in the morning, but I anticipate a couple lingering showers to last into the afternoon. If you are planning anything, you should be good to go later in the afternoon. Just check the radar before heading out. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s thanks to the little bit of rain. There will still be a lot of humidity as well, so it will feel worse than what the thermometer will read.

On Monday for your 4th of July holiday, we may see a stray shower here or there, but will otherwise be nice and dry. Much of the day will be nice and sunny. Come by the evening when the fireworks start, it will still be dry and clear. So your fireworks forecast is looking almost perfect! Temperatures for the day will heat up to the mid to upper 90s again. I’d say for the evening, it will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so still very warm and muggy.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also be nice and sunny with basically no chance of rain. A ridge of high pressure will be building back in around the southern half of the country. This will limit any rain and keep temperatures hot. This setup is similar to what we had earlier in June. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will heat up to the upper 90s and will make a run for the triple digits again.

In the tropics, we are also watching two other areas of interest in the Atlantic. One has a very slim chance to become anything, while the other is currently labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. This is very likely to become Bonnie. I expect that it will finally become organized enough Thursday night or Friday when it is over the open water before hitting Central America and moving to the Pacific. This is not heading to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be watching for any changes.

Have a great rest of the week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.