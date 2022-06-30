Friends & family remember Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community will gather to honor the life of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1.

Caldwell was pronounced dead after he fell overboard near Destin, Fla. and failed to resurface. His body was later discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico.

Caldwell had more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, with five of those being with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He had served as city marshal since 2008.

The visitation will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Summer Grove Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at the same location Friday at 11 a.m.

