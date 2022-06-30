Fires damage kitchens of 2 houses

Getting Answers
Fires on the evening of June 29, 2022, damaged the kitchen areas of two one-story, wood-frame houses in Shreveport, one in the 3300 block of North Market Street and the other in the 6300 block of Crosswind Drive.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen area of two separate one-story, wood-frame residences in Shreveport during the evening of Wednesday, June 29.

No one was home when fire crews were summoned to the house in the 3300 block of North Market Street at 6:57 p.m.

The crew of Fire Engine 2, the first fire engine on the scene, reported seeing light smoke visible from the house’s roof.

Firefighters were able to enter the structure through the front door and locate and extinguish the fire. It took the efforts of 18 firefighters and six fire units only moments to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

But fire officials believe food on the stove is to blame for the house fire that was reported at 5:49 p.m. in the 6300 block of Crosswind Drive.

All occupants of that residence were able to exit unharmed.

Fire Engine 14 was the first on the scene. Its crew reported light smoke coming from the front door.

Again, firefighters were able to enter the home through the front door and locate and extinguish the fire. It took the efforts of nine firefighters and three fire units only moments to bring the blaze under control.

No firefighter was injured in either fire.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please call the Shreveport Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740.

