Dozens upon dozens of fish turn up dead along perimeter of pond

Dozens upon dozens of dead fish recently were found along the perimeter of a pond in Bossier City's Legacy neighborhood.(Source: KSLA News 12 viewer)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Can you imagine walking outside to your neighborhood pond and seeing dozens upon dozens of fish not in the water but lying around the perimeter of the pond?

That’s the experience residents who live in Legacy Subdivision saw just three days ago.

Some believe it could be from weed killer after the grass got mowed.

But right now is the time of year that heat could be to blame, according to Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries.

“Well, about three days ago. we started noticing that there was an increase in fish deaths. And it was just really ramped,” resident Tyler Clifford said, adding that he’s still concerned:

“I’ve never seen anything like it before. It was just insane. It was just thousands of fish just laying dead. And vultures coming and taking them and eating them. And as a health care professional. I’m worried about the residents. I’m worried about their kids and worried about the animals that come and jump in the pond because if it is chemical it could this harm us.”

According to Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries, this time of year is when heat and storms can cause low oxygen in the water, which is a leading cause of fish kills right now.

“A lot of (us) have contacted wildlife fish people as well as the EPA to kind of see why this is happening because sometimes we get told it was related to the temperature. But if you drive around, the other lakes didn’t have the dead fish and there was some spraying going around, so we feel it could have been chemically related.”

A representative of Hoogland’s Landscape told the state Agriculture & Forestry Department that it is looking into what happened and will do a test on the water.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

