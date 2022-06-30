Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Customer shoots employee over missing food order in Baton Rouge, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A restaurant employee was shot after a customer’s order was accidentally given away, police in Baton Rouge report.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Millerville Greens Blvd. around 9:45 p.m. on Wed., June 29.

The incident began as a verbal argument between a customer and an employee when the customer learned their order was accidentally given to someone else, police say.

Police say the two agreed to meet outside where a physical altercation took place.

The altercation was broken up by another employee.

Police say as the employees returned to the store, multiple shots were fired. One of the workers was struck. Their injuries were minor and non life-threatening, police say.

The front of the store also sustained damage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Mistrial declared in homicide case
Katasha Latrice Prier, DOB: 5/12/1994
Shreveport woman arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile