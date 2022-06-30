Getting Answers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Shreveport metro area

By Stacker
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Stacker) -

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 25 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#25. Hosston, LA

- 1-year price change: $-3,196 (-4.4%)
- 5-year price change: $-18,263 (-20.8%)
- Typical home value: $69,601 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Sibley, LA

- 1-year price change: +$4,866 (+3.2%)
- 5-year price change: $-18,263 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $155,319 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Ida, LA

- 1-year price change: +$8,598 (+12.1%)
- 5-year price change: $-187 (-0.2%)
- Typical home value: $79,796 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Vivian, LA

- 1-year price change: +$9,371 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$7,982 (+12.1%)
- Typical home value: $73,888 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Heflin, LA

- 1-year price change: +$9,485 (+9.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$7,982 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $112,491 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Mansfield, LA

- 1-year price change: +$9,658 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$15,995 (+17.6%)
- Typical home value: $106,956 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Springhill, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,107 (+10.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$17,797 (+20.7%)
- Typical home value: $103,842 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Minden, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,194 (+6.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$29,353 (+22.7%)
- Typical home value: $158,418 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Shreveport, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,311 (+8.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$14,339 (+12.6%)
- Typical home value: $128,503 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Sarepta, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,513 (+11.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$14,339 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $102,861 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Doyline, LA

- 1-year price change: +$13,290 (+12.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$20,776 (+20.6%)
- Typical home value: $121,438 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Belcher, LA

- 1-year price change: +$15,293 (+15.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$6,437 (+5.9%)
- Typical home value: $115,538 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Keithville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$15,991 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$31,657 (+21.7%)
- Typical home value: $177,619 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Plain Dealing, LA

- 1-year price change: +$16,275 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: $-14,270 (-11.8%)
- Typical home value: $106,928 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Oil City, LA

- 1-year price change: +$17,001 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$20,766 (+22.2%)
- Typical home value: $114,273 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Princeton, LA

- 1-year price change: +$18,919 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$25,468 (+18.6%)
- Typical home value: $162,641 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mooringsport, LA

- 1-year price change: +$19,217 (+17.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,045 (+40.2%)
- Typical home value: $129,131 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Elm Grove, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,636 (+14.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$12,779 (+8.2%)
- Typical home value: $168,216 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Bethany, LA

- 1-year price change: +$23,188 (+14.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,123 (+26.1%)
- Typical home value: $179,404 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Cotton Valley, LA

- 1-year price change: +$23,235 (+29.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$37,123 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $101,650 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Greenwood, LA

- 1-year price change: +$23,240 (+12.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$46,744 (+27.4%)
- Typical home value: $217,225 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Stonewall, LA

- 1-year price change: +$25,653 (+8.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,296 (+24.4%)
- Typical home value: $333,299 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Bossier City, LA

- 1-year price change: +$26,708 (+15.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$32,700 (+19.6%)
- Typical home value: $199,434 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Haughton, LA

- 1-year price change: +$29,589 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,052 (+22.6%)
- Typical home value: $227,756 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Benton, LA

- 1-year price change: +$42,022 (+15.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$67,316 (+26.6%)
- Typical home value: $320,589 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved.

