Caddo Parish spay/neuter ordinance goes into effect July 1

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A new ordinance is going into effect in Caddo Parish starting July 1.

The legislation, which was passed by the Caddo Parish Commission, is designed to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken into shelters and euthanized. The new ordinance goes into effect July 1. It requires most dogs and cats in the parish to be spayed or neutered.

“Caddo Parish Animal Services currently takes in between 4,000-5,000 animals each year,” said Caddo Parish Animal Services Director Travis Clark. “With the passage of this ordinance, the goal is to humanely reduce the number of dogs and cats taken in by Animal Services, and to reduce any subsequent euthanasia as we address population control. The ordinance is not designed to punish residents. Our initial goal is to make sure we provide education to our citizens on the details of the ordinance and the impact of spaying and neutering on the pet population.”

The ordinance applies to all unincorporated areas of the parish for dogs that are at least 1-year-old (52 weeks or older) and cats that are at least 6-months-old (26 weeks or older).

EXCEPTIONS TO THE ORDINANCE

Any dog or cat that is registered with the officially recognized pedigree/kennel club associations (American Kennel Club, American Dog Breeding Association, etc.), providing that the owner can provide annual proof of membership and participation in show at least once a year in events sponsored by the organization

Animals with a chronic health condition or disease whose health will be seriously or permanently affected by a spay/neuter procedure, providing that the owner provides official documentation by a licensed veterinarian

Animal establishment owners, as well as those who have breeding permits (intact females) or intact permits (males), providing that these animals are microchipped and that the permit is obtained annually

The ordinance will sunset June 30, 2024 unless reenacted as a permanent ordinance.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.