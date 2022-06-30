Getting Answers
3 of 5 burn victims from Barksdale, Cotton Valley explosions remain critical

Barksdale Air Force Base
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Five men were severely injured during two separate explosions: one at Barksdale Air Force Base and one at a business in Cotton Valley.

The gas well explosion at BAFB happened back on April 19. During that incident, Adam Purland and Clay Moock were seriously burned. Hundreds in the community came together to donate blood to the two men, who were initially listed in critical condition. As of June 30, an official with Ochsner LSU says the two men remain in critical condition.

Then on May 9, three more men were injured in an explosion at Aeropres Corp. in Cotton Valley. All three victims were seriously burned and flown to a burn center in Shreveport. Of those victims, Ochsner LSU officials say as of June 30, Reagan Hardaway remains critical. Daniel Payne was treated and has since been discharged. The official was not able to provide the current status of the third victim, Chancey Hawk. He was initially listed as critical.

