Wing Ding 43rd convention coming to Shreveport; expect thousands of motorcycles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the first time ever The Gold Wing Road Rider’s Association(TGWRRA) is hosting its annual Wing Ding convention in Shreveport, La.

Designed to showcase some of Honda’s finest touring motorcycles, the convention is expected to bring thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from abroad. According to area leaders, the event is expected to bring an economic boost to the area. The convention will be going on from June 28 to July 2.

“You’ll see those Honda Goldwings all over town for the next 5-6 days. You know the value of this to our community. This is somewhere north of 4 million dollars worth of economic impact estimated,” said David Bradley, vice president of the Shreveport - Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau.

Wing Ding Conference coming to Shreveport. (KSLA)

The event promises to be exciting, providing live entertainment, learning about motorcycle safety, discovering all the latest products for your bike, and even test driving new motorcycles.

To register for the event or to get more information visit https://wing-ding.org/.

