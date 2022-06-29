Weather is about to get quite uncomfortable in the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Say goodbye to the tolerable weather! The rain chances are increasing, leading to more humid and nasty conditions. Even with lower temperatures, it will feel worse for the next several days.

This evening will be pleasant, but warm. There will not be much humidity around, so it will not feel all that bad. Temperatures should be in the 90s falling to the 80s. There will be a few clouds around, especially farther east. A couple showers may also try to push in from the east, but will quickly die out after sunset. Most areas will remain dry.

Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds at times. There should not be any rain, and we will start the day off on Thursday nice and dry. Temperatures will not be quite as cool as Wednesday morning. Instead, lows will be in the upper 60s around the I-30 corridor and lower to mid 70s farther south.

Thursday is when things start to change. There should be a shift in wind direction from the north to out of the south. This will bring in a few showers in the afternoon and will also up our humidity as well. Rain chances are at 30%. Sunshine will be a little more limited, but I believe there will be some rays peeking through the clouds. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel more like 100.

To break this down more, we turn out attention to the tropics. In the Gulf of Mexico, there is an area of interest off the coast of Louisiana moving to the west. This has a 40% chance of development over the next couple days. Regardless of development, it will move into Texas and this system of showers and storms will then turn north. This will impact us by bringing in the rain and humidity. The winds should not be very strong, especially by this point. So, whatever happens in the gulf, will be just a rain-maker.

The rain will continue Friday and Saturday. For the most part, it will be scattered with off and on showers. At times, it will be very heavy rain. You will very likely need your umbrella on these two days. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain for each of these days. This will help limit the temperatures from heating up at least. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Sunday, there will likely be a few more scattered showers and storms. It will mostly be in the morning, but I anticipate a couple lingering showers to last into the afternoon. If you are planning anything, you should be good to go in the afternoon. Just check the radar before heading out. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s thanks to the little bit of rain. There will still be a lot of humidity as well, so it will feel worse than what the thermometer will read.

On Monday for your 4th of July holiday, we may see a couple other showers, but it should be limited to just the afternoon. Come by the evening when the fireworks start, the rain will be gone. Temperatures for the day will heat up to the mid 90s again. I’d say for the evening, it will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so still very warm and muggy.

In the tropics, we are also watching two other areas of interest in the Atlantic. One has a very slim chance to become anything, while the other is currently labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. This is very likely to become Bonnie. Even if this does develop, it is expected to move straight west into Central America and not head to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be watching for any changes.

Have a great rest of the week!

