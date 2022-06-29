United Way given $10,000 grant from Brookshire’s

Getting Answers
United Way of Northwest Louisiana receives grant from Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy.
United Way of Northwest Louisiana receives grant from Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy.(United Way of Northwest Louisiana)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Grant funds will sponsor more than 300 children in northwest Louisiana for an entire year and provide free books.

United Way of Northwest Louisiana(UWNWLA) has been awarded a $10,000 grand from Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy for their Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on June 28. Through the Imagination Library program, one book will be delivered to children’s homes once each month. Children enrolled from the beginning of the program will own a small library of 60 books by the time they enter kindergarten, at no cost to their families. In total over 3,600 free books will go to local children.

Local data shows only 52 percent of children in northwest Louisiana enter kindergarten prepared.

“Community is very important to Brookshire’s Grocery Company. Giving back to and investing in our community starts with our children,” said Line Avenue Brookshire’s Store Director Connor Low. “Ensuring that our children have the educational resources through things such as books is critical to their development and is very important to our hearts here at Brookshire’s.”

UWNWLA mails more than 40,000 books to children every year. Studies have shown that these children score 15 percent higher on average than their peers on reading tests, this improves education outcomes for children of low-income households.

“Illiteracy is the root of many of our societal problems, including crime and poverty, which is why we believe it makes economic sense to invest in our children today because they are our tomorrow,” said UWNWLA President & CEO LaToria W. Thomas. “We are grateful for our partnership of seven years with Brookshire’s and proud to have their continued support in the fight to improve early childhood education.”

The Imagination Library is currently offered in all of Desoto, Red River, Sabine, Natchitoches, and Webster Parishes, as well as the following zip codes of Caddo and Bossier Parishes: 71103, 71106, 71109, 71111, 71112, 71006, and 71064.

To learn more about the program, registration, or to make a contribution, visit www.unitedwaynwla.org/dpil.

