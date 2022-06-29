Truck crashes into auto shop; man suffers critical injuries

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was critically injured when a pickup truck crashed into the front lobby of an auto repair shop on Wednesday, June 29, according to officials.

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.( (WAFB)

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran confirmed it happened at Ross Tire & Service on Greenwell Springs Road near Sullivan Road in Central.

The Central Fire Department reported the patient was treated on the scene by EMS and then flown to an area hospital. At last check, the patient was still listed in critical condition but was stable.

According to police, a couple went to the business to get their vehicle serviced. When the husband went inside, the wife was responsible for parking the truck, investigators said. While parking the truck, the woman accidentally hit the accelerator and drove the truck through the front lobby of the building, hitting her husband, police added.

No other injuries were reported.

