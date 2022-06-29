Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Truck crashes into auto shop; man suffers critical injuries

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La....
One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person was critically injured when a pickup truck crashed into the front lobby of an auto repair shop on Wednesday, June 29, according to officials.

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La....
One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.((WAFB)

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran confirmed it happened at Ross Tire & Service on Greenwell Springs Road near Sullivan Road in Central.

One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La....
One person was injured when a vehicle went into the front lobby of a tire shop in Central, La. on June 29, 2022.(WAFB)

The Central Fire Department reported the patient was treated on the scene by EMS and then flown to an area hospital. At last check, the patient was still listed in critical condition but was stable.

According to police, a couple went to the business to get their vehicle serviced. When the husband went inside, the wife was responsible for parking the truck, investigators said. While parking the truck, the woman accidentally hit the accelerator and drove the truck through the front lobby of the building, hitting her husband, police added.

No other injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man carjacked, shot at Shreveport gas station; suspects sought
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
Best school districts in Louisiana
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

A New Orleans man is wanted for stealing a vehicle with a young child inside from the parking...
New Orleans man wanted for stealing a vehicle with a 1-year-old child still inside
Dozens upon dozens of dead fish recently were found along the perimeter of a pond in Bossier...
Dozens upon dozens of fish turn up dead along perimeter of pond
What is an ectopic pregnancy?
Both sides react to SCOTUS’s pause on redrawing state congressional map
18-wheeler carrying hazmat materials crashes
18-wheeler carrying hazmat materials crashes