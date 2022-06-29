Getting Answers
Shreveport woman arrested for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport woman on Tuesday, June 28 for alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

On Saturday, June 25, CPSO Cyber Crimes Detective Thomas Lites was alerted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations about possible pornography using a social media app.

Upon investigation, Lite discovered Katasha Prier, 28, sent nude pictures of herself to a teenager under the age of 17. She was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

