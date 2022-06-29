Advertisement

Shreveport teen captured in Houston after escaping juvenile facility multiple times

Anthony Mandigo Jr., 17
Anthony Mandigo Jr., 17(Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager from Shreveport who escaped from a juvenile facility in Avoyelles Parish on Monday, June 13 has been captured in Houston, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Anthony Mandigo, 17, escaped state custody more than two weeks ago, and now faces charges as an adult in Texas. Mandigo escaped while being transported from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie to a medical facility for injuries to his hand. He was serving a juvenile life sentence for multiple felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and illegal possession of stolen things.

This escape was his third one.

The DA’s office says Mandigo was arrested Wednesday, June 29 by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. There, he’s facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle. Both charges are felonies in Texas; no bond has been set at this time.

Mandigo’s juvenile life term will end Jan. 4, 2026. He was serving the maximum juvenile sentence for the following crimes:

  • Armed robbery of Raceway gas station and its clerk on Nov. 9, 2018
  • Using an AK-47 automatic rifle
  • Involvement in the Nov. 4, 2018 murder of pizza deliveryman, Lester McGee (Mandigo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery at age 13)

“This is his third escape from Office of Juvenile Justice custody, and his second escape by escaping through hospitals,” said Wilbert Pryor, special assistant to Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “His last escape was from Brentwood Hospital during an Oct. 31, 2021 New Orleans Saints Monday Night football game. He was discovered November 9, 2021 in a stolen car near Canton, Texas.”

