Shreveport mayor, health leaders discuss hospital staffing shortage

Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke Wednesday, June 29, 2022 about hospital staffing issues facing the city.
Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke Wednesday, June 29, 2022 about hospital staffing issues facing the city.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a news conference Wednesday, June 29 to discuss the impact the hospital staffing shortage is having on healthcare in the city.

The mayor was joined by hospital and healthcare leaders in the community, specifically to talk about COVID-19. The mayor’s office says during the pandemic, hospital staffing in Louisiana and many other states was significantly supplemented by contracted nurses and other staff members. Those staffing costs were supported by federal agencies; that funding ends July 1.

During the news conference, leaders discussed how this will impact hospital strategy moving forward and what steps are being taken to minimize the impact to the public.

As of Tuesday, June 28, there were 491 new COVID cases in Region 7 (northwest Louisiana), accounting for 20% of the cases in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 2,405 cases across the state, with 56% of those coming from those who are not fully vaccinated.

