Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe, man wounded
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Late night shooting ends with a young man injured.
The unidentified man was shot in the arm and transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is currently unaware of where the exact location of the shooting occurred.
The SPD is currently considering this an ongoing investigation, more updates are to come.
