Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe, man wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Late night shooting ends with a young man injured.

The unidentified man was shot in the arm and transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is currently unaware of where the exact location of the shooting occurred.

Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe Road. (KSLA)

The SPD is currently considering this an ongoing investigation, more updates are to come.

