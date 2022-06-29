Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe, man wounded

Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe Road.
Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe Road.(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Late night shooting ends with a young man injured.

The unidentified man was shot in the arm and transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is currently unaware of where the exact location of the shooting occurred.

Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe Road.
Shooting near W 70th and Buncombe Road.(KSLA)

The SPD is currently considering this an ongoing investigation, more updates are to come.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man carjacked, shot at Shreveport gas station; suspects sought
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting June 27, 2022, in the 2500 block of Youree Drive...
Man shot twice on Youree Drive
Best school districts in Louisiana
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Vivian
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Vivian
A male suffered life-threatening injuries when his car went over the raised center median then...
Male fighting for his life after single-car wreck on Jewella Avenue
Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Vivian