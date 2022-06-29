Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Police seize meth, heroin, other drugs; accused seller, others arrested

Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug...
Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug bust led by Zachary Police Department.(Zachary Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Authorities confiscated a number of drugs and arrested three people Wednesday during a drug bust led by Zachary’s narcotics division.

According to the Zachary Police Department, detectives have spent the past several months investigating the illegal distribution of methamphetamine.

They identified Ashley Chaney as the main distributor and learned Kailey Bourriague was assisting, said police.

According to Zachary Police, detectives located two homes allegedly being used to distribute and stash narcotics. On June 29, ZPD narcotics division, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies and divisions, executed search warrants for the two homes, which were located at 6306 E. Myrtle Ave in Baker and 3860 North Row Avenue in Zachary.

According to Zachary Police, law enforcement arrested three people and seized 91.7g of methamphetamine, 10.2g of heroin, 6.5g of MOJO (synthetic Marijuana), 4.7g of marijuana, 10 suboxone strips, and 349 illegal pills.

Ashley Chaney
Ashley Chaney(Zachary Police Department)

Ashley Chaney, 34, is facing charges for distribution of Schedule II, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, three counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III, possession with intent to distribute Legend drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kailey Bourriague
Kailey Bourriague(Zachary Police Department)

Kailey Bourriague, 32, is facing charges for possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule I (heroin), and possession with intent to distribute Legend drugs. She also had fugitive warrants.

Jospeh Mceachern.
Jospeh Mceachern.(Zachary Police Department)

Authorities also arrested Joseph Mceachern, 32, on fugitive warrants.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man carjacked, shot at Shreveport gas station; suspects sought
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
Best school districts in Louisiana
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

A New Orleans man is wanted for stealing a vehicle with a young child inside from the parking...
New Orleans man wanted for stealing a vehicle with a 1-year-old child still inside
Dozens upon dozens of dead fish recently were found along the perimeter of a pond in Bossier...
Dozens upon dozens of fish turn up dead along perimeter of pond
What is an ectopic pregnancy?
Both sides react to SCOTUS’s pause on redrawing state congressional map
18-wheeler carrying hazmat materials crashes
18-wheeler carrying hazmat materials crashes