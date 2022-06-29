One last day of comfy weather across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a wonderful Tuesday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking one last day of low humidity before tropical moisture starts moving into the region, first this evening and then continuing all the way into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible later today across the southern third of the viewing area as the moisture starts to creep in. That moisture will continue to move in the rest of the week, and we are expecting very humid weather along with scattered showers and storms Thursday through Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with these scattered storms as they move through. After a wet weekend the 4th of July is trending drier, but still very humid. In the tropics, PTC 2 is still poised to become Bonnie, likely on Thursday, and the disturbance in the Gulf now has a 40% chance of becoming a weak tropical system before moving inland on Thursday.

After one more comfortable day Wednesday we are tracking oppressive humidity as we head into the holiday weekend. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning we will have another start where the humidity doesn’t slap you in the face the second you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures to start off the day are in the upper 60s and low 70s making for a pleasant start to the day. As we go from the morning into the afternoon we will heat up significantly and are tracking high temperatures later today that will be pushing into the mid-90s. Across the southern tier of the viewing area we could see some showers start to push in later this afternoon and evening as the tropical moisture makes its way inland.

That initial wave of showers later Wednesday will only be the start of what will be a generally unsettled next few days for the region thanks to the weak tropical disturbance currently off the Texas coast. Thursday the biggest story will be the dramatic rise in the humidity, but we could see a couple of showers or storms flare up. Friday the humidity will continue to be very elevated and we are also expecting more widespread showers and storms to start to develop during the afternoon and evening hours as more moisture heads north. High temperatures both Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid-90s, but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.

Looking ahead to your Independence Day weekend we are tracking unsettled weather for both Saturday and Sunday as the leftovers of the tropical disturbance pushes through the western part of our viewing area. Scattered showers and storms are expected across the region both days with some of the rain locally heavy. While the rain will help to keep our temperatures somewhat in check it will be oppressively humid to be out and about. The good news is that for the 4th is does look drier so those BBQs and fireworks displays should be ok, but just expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the mid-90s.

In the meantime, enjoy the last day today of the muted humidity. Have a great Wednesday!

