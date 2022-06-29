Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

NOPD increasing patrols for Essence Fest & holiday weekend

Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday,...
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of thousands of people are making their way to New Orleans for the return of Essence Festival. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said he feels his department is prepared for the huge crowds.

Crime across New Orleans has city officials and emergency responders reminding everyone to play it safe.

“Stay alert and vigilant of your surroundings every step of the way, no doubt about it,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell. “If you see something please say something.”

The NOPD and Louisiana State Police plan to have extra patrols around the city.

Ferguson said officers will work a combination of eight and 12-hour shifts, and he said most intersections in the downtown area will be manned by NOPD officers.

“We’ll be making sure that everyone is safe and having a good time,” he said.

Ferguson said this weekend is unique since it’s also a holiday weekend. He’s reminding everyone that shooting weapons or fireworks to celebrate is illegal.

To help keep order during the evenings, NOPD and the city’s Office of Homeland Security plan to set up more street lighting and light towers off Poydras, Canal, Bourbon, and Decatur Streets.

“It’s just another physical security enhancement that we have gotten used to doing during these special events,” said OHSEP Director Collin Arnold.

The New Orleans Fire Department and EMS teams say they’ll have ample coverage for this busy weekend that’s expected to bring more than 400,000 visitors to the city.

“I want our residents and visitors to understand that their safety is our number one priority,” said Mayor Cantrell.

City officials want locals and visitors to celebrate responsibly this weekend. They encourage people to take advantage of rideshare apps, taxis, and other public transportation available.

There will be parking restrictions and road closures near the French Quarter. Click here for more information.

OHSEP asks visitors and locals to text NOLA Ready at 77295 for real-time updates from the city.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man carjacked, shot at Shreveport gas station; suspects sought
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique.
Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique
Best school districts in Louisiana
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Wing Ding Conference coming to Shreveport.
Wing Ding 43rd convention coming to Shreveport; expect thousands of motorcycles
According to area leaders, the event is expected to bring an economic boost to the area.
Wing Ding Conference being held in Shreveport
The Caddo Lake bridge connecting Mooringsport and Oil City is being removed.
Underwater bridge supports demolished on Caddo Lake; expect loud noises
United Way of Northwest Louisiana receives grant from Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy.
United Way given $10,000 grant from Brookshire’s
Hours are extended as LifeShare Blood Centers urge people to donate blood for Fourth of July.
6-7am (M-F) recurring - Syncbak - clipped version