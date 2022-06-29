Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man who crashed into several trees loses his life.

On June 28th, an unidentified man possibly had a medical emergency while driving on Jewelle Avenue near West 70th Street. He ran over the median and crashed into several trees.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was fighting for his life. On June 29, the man succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident on Jewella between West 70th Street and East Jewella Avenue occurred about 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

