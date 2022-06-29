Male fighting for his life after single-car wreck on Jewella Avenue

Getting Answers
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A one-vehicle accident on Jewella Avenue sent a male to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

And now a section of Jewella is closed while officers conduct their investigation. Travel in both directions is impacted.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident on Jewella between West 70th Street and East Jewella Avenue occurred about 7:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

The male possibly had a medical emergency as he was driving south on Jewella, according to officers on the scene. His car went over the raised center median in the 6600 block of Jewella then hit several trees.

He was taken to Ochsners LSU Health for treatment.

