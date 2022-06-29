Getting Answers
Florida pastor charged after masturbating on Starbucks patio, sheriff says

Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was charged with exposure of sexual organs.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A pastor in Florida is facing charges after police say he was caught masturbating on the patio of a Starbucks.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened May 9, but Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon was just arrested and charged on Monday.

Upon investigation, detectives found that Muniz-Colon previously had similar charges from incidents that happened in the same area.

Muniz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The sheriff’s office said he is a pastor in Kissimmee and teaches online ministry classes.

