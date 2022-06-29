Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Vivian

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that left a cyclist dead on Tuesday, June 28.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pine Street.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a bicyclist that was hit by a car. The driver of the car stayed on the scene and is being interviewed by deputies.

At this time, traffic is being diverted at Kendrick Road and Highway 1.

