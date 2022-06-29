Getting Answers
Bridge to be demolished on Caddo Lake; expect loud noises

The Highway 1 bridge will be replaced
The Caddo Lake bridge connecting Moorningsport and Oil City is being removed.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are beginning to demolish the underwater supports of the LA 1 bridge going over Caddo Lake.

Area businesses and residents should expect loud noises on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 12 p.m.

The demolition is one part of an $18.2 million project, which will include the construction of a new bridge. This bridge serves as an important connector between the towns of Mooringsport and Oil City.

The entire project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

