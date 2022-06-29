Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating business owner who reportedly scammed women via online boutique

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday, June 29 that investigators are looking into a woman accused of scamming dozens of other women out of thousands of dollars through her online boutique.

Bailey Baker, 23, of Grand Cane, is being investigated after dozens of women claim they made orders through her online boutique that were not filled. Multiple women in the area reached out to KSLA about their orders with Boujee Babes Boutique, llc., claiming they made purchases that were never delivered. Many women also said they requested refunds that were never issued.

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

The boutique sells items such as shoes, sweatshirts, swimsuits, and purses.

Bossier officials confirm they are investigating the complaints against Baker, but have not yet been able to get in touch with her. Her business is listed in “good standing” on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website. Baker, whose married name was Hogan, is listed as the sole owner of the boutique.

A Facebook group has been formed by a number of women seeking refunds from Baker. As of June 29, there were more than 2,000 members in the group. Shelbi Miller is one of the members of the group.

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

“I saw people from like Alabama and Texas and North Carolina, and all kinds of places. I was like, dang, that’s crazy! And it’s ridiculous that she can’t respond to anybody, because she knows what she did,” Miller said.

Miller says she gave up on getting her items delivered after waiting nearly six months. She says she never received the shoes she ordered from Baker.

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

“I bought a purse and it was $95,” said another shopper, Emmie Payton. “She never messaged me back, never, you know, never reached out to say, ‘Hey, like sorry it took longer than expected.’ I mean, and I wasn’t mean at all.”

Payton says she was finally able to receive a refund through PayPal. Miller was also able to receive a refund, however, many other women tell KSLA they have not. Multiple women in the Facebook group say they’ve filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission.

“Bless her heart. I’m hoping that she’s just some girl that got in like way over her head and she wasn’t really intending on scamming people. However, if her intent was to scam people, then I think she needs to pay back what she owes,” Payton said.

Multiple women provided KSLA with screenshots of their communications with Boujee Babes Boutique. (Viewers)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.