Bossier officials say water, air systems at jail in normal condition

Bossier Maximum Security Jail
Bossier Maximum Security Jail(KSLA)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - For the past few days, KSLA has gotten phone calls and emails from people with family members locked up at the Bossier Maximum Security Jail, saying inmates don’t have drinkable water, sewers were backing up in jail cells and that there is no air conditioning.

We made calls to the Bossier Parish Police Jury who confirmed Bossier Max did lose water for most of the day on Thursday, June 23. They say the cause was a temporary water system failure.

According to parish officials, all water, sewer and A/C systems are back to normal working condition.

