Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat

Russians are ramping up attacks on Ukraine. (Source: CNN/POOL/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE/TELEGRAM/ZELENSKYY OFFICIAL/AFP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID (AP) - President Joe Biden says the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance opened its annual leaders’ summit in Madrid.

Biden says “NATO is strong and united.” He says steps taken at the summit will augment its “collective strength.”

Biden says the U.S. will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. The U.S. is also sending more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

