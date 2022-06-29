Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials crashes on I-49; hazmat crews inspecting truck

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, traffic is being diverted on I-49 at mile marker 217 after an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials crash.

The driver was heading south to Houston when they hit a bump and lost control. The 18-wheeler carrying ferric chloride flipped over into the median. Officials say the driver appeared to be okay and remained on the scene.

Hazmat crews were notified and are inspecting the truck.

Traffic will be diverted off I-49 northbound to Highway 1. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Man carjacked, shot at Shreveport gas station; suspects sought
Best school districts in Louisiana
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Male in life-threatening condition following wreck on Jewella
Man dies after single-car accident on Jewella Avenue
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Louisiana mother considered restraining order against man accused of killing her execution-style

Latest News

“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
Cyclist dead after being struck by vehicle in Vivian
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Vivian
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Vivian