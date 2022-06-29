18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials crashes on I-49; hazmat crews inspecting truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, traffic is being diverted on I-49 at mile marker 217 after an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials crash.

The driver was heading south to Houston when they hit a bump and lost control. The 18-wheeler carrying ferric chloride flipped over into the median. Officials say the driver appeared to be okay and remained on the scene.

Hazmat crews were notified and are inspecting the truck.

Traffic will be diverted off I-49 northbound to Highway 1. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.