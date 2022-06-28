Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

VA clinic construction nears completion

Construction of VA clinic in Texarkana, Texas, nears completion
Construction of VA clinic in Texarkana, Texas, nears completion
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion.

It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark.

Officials said the new location will make more services available to area veterans. And it could save veterans in the northern part of the ArkLaTex from making the journey to Shreveport, they said.

A move-in date has not been set.

Groundbreaking for the facility occurred in July 2020.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man shot, killed outside west Shreveport gas station
SPD names men involved in Line Avenue road rage incident
Police found a car that had been shot up when they responded to a call about gunfire at The...
Shreveport police respond to multiple calls about gunfire
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting June 27, 2022, in the 2500 block of Youree Drive...
Man shot twice on Youree Drive
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO: Catuna evacuation lifted; explosion site contained

Latest News

From Texarkana down to Shreveport and then across Red River into Bossier City, last year's...
LifeShare Blood Centers to have extended hours for United We Give
Shreveport fire chief sees his role as extending beyond that position
Shreveport fire chief sees his role as extending beyond that position
The procession will begin in Pensacola, Fla. at the Joe Morris & Son Funeral Home (710 N. De...
Funeral proceedings for Charlie Caldwell Jr. begin in Florida
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas