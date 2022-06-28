VA clinic construction nears completion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion.

It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark.

Officials said the new location will make more services available to area veterans. And it could save veterans in the northern part of the ArkLaTex from making the journey to Shreveport, they said.

A move-in date has not been set.

Groundbreaking for the facility occurred in July 2020.

