Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
ArkLaTex Grads
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

US consumers less confident as anxiety over future grows

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many Americans worry about possible future economic problems.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers were less confident again in June as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they’ve been about the future in almost a decade.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May, the second straight monthly decline.

The business research group’s expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013 — from 73.7 in May. It has been a consistently weak spot in the survey recently.

“Consumers’ grimmer outlook was driven by increasing concerns about inflation, in particular rising gas and food prices,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators. “Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by year end.”

The present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, ticked down less than a full point in June to 147.1.

Rental prices are adding to the pain average people are already feeling from price jumps on everyday items. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES)

Inflation has soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with rising costs for nearly everything negating Americans’ pay raises.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% in May from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%, the Labor Department reported earlier this month. The new inflation figure was the highest since 1981 and came after the Federal Reserve raised its main borrowing rate by a half point in early May in its effort to tamp down rising inflation.

The Labor Department’s producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — also surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to become even more aggressive in its fight against historic inflation.

The Fed responded a couple of weeks ago by raising its main borrowing rate by three-quarters of a point, its biggest increase since 1994. More rate hikes are expected this year.

The Conference Board’s survey showed that consumers grew more pessimistic about short-term business conditions, the job market and their own short-term financial prospects.

Purchasing intentions for big-ticket items -- cars, homes and major appliances -- remained relatively stable, but rising costs for travel have forced Americans to dial back some vacation plans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting June 27, 2022, in the 2500 block of Youree Drive...
Man shot twice on Youree Drive
Police found a car that had been shot up when they responded to a call about gunfire at The...
Shreveport police respond to multiple calls about gunfire
DPSO is asking anyone within a one mile radius of Northwood Road should be evacuating as soon...
DPSO: Catuna evacuation lifted; explosion site contained
Hope Medical Group for Women
La. ‘trigger law’ on abortion blocked by state court; abortion care to resume
SPD names men involved in Line Avenue road rage incident

Latest News

Off-White, pictured with his owner on the left, was stolen by a brazen thief Monday in an...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief grabs dog in front of owner, rides away on scooter
A two-night stay costs $10,000, and a portion of the money goes to the Dollywood Foundation and...
Dolly Parton’s tour bus now accepting reservations