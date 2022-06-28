Ursula Bowman announces run for Shreveport city council seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On June 28 Ursula Bowman announced her candidacy for Shreveport City Council’s District G seat.

The seat is currently held by her husband Jerry Bowman, Jr., who is serving his last term.

Ursula Bowman is a member of the Caddo Democratic Parish Executive Committee, serving as vice-chair.

“After a lot of thought, prayers and encouragement from a number of local residents, I have decided to offer my name for election to the Shreveport City Council, District G. Shreveport is at a critical juncture. Crime is rampant, our infrastructure is damaged, our economy is stagnant, and homelessness is a severe problem in our great city.”

In a news release, she said she plans to spend the rest of the summer and fall visiting the residents of District G in an effort to learn of the community’s concerns and ideas.

At this time, she’s working on a comprehensive platform plan, focusing on five key priorities: accountability, economic development, public safety, homelessness, infrastructure.

We have seen a lot of change in Shreveport during the past few years and more change is on the way,” she said. “In order to manage this change effectively, we need a good balance of experience and innovative ideas on the Shreveport City Council. I will bring the innovative ideas and enthusiasm to the City Council to move Shreveport forward.”

