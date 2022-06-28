Two day break from the humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After finally seeing some cooler weather Monday we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday thanks to lower humidity and northerly winds behind the front. We are expecting temperatures again to be in the low 90s with ample sunshine the afternoon. Wednesday will be hotter with highs in the mid-90s followed by rising rain chances and humidity as we close out the week and head into holiday weekend thanks to a weak disturbance in the Gulf moving inland. Friday and Saturday look to be the most damp with locally heavy rain possible with even some showers possible on Sunday before drying out for the 4th of July.

We are tracking rising humidity and rain chances on the way for the ArkLaTex later this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for an all-around great of ample sunshine, seasonally comfortable temperatures, and little humidity. Temperatures are down in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning and will be moving up into the low 90s this afternoon. But with the low humidity today it will all around feel pretty pleasant to get out and about the ArkLaTex.

As we move forward in the week our temperatures will first be moving up on Wednesday followed by the humidity and rain chances Thursday through the start of the weekend. Highs on Wednesday will be back in the mid-90s, but once again the humidity will stay low. That will change Thursday and the rest of the week and weekend as tropical moisture starts moving in from out of the south. Scattered showers and storms will start Thursday afternoon and will become more widespread on Friday. That will help keep temperatures in the lower 90s, but it will be oppressively humid.

Heading into the start of your 4th of July weekend we are tracking more tropical mugginess and moisture for the ArkLaTex thanks to weak disturbance. Rain chances over the weekend will be the highest on Saturday will locally heavy rain and thunderstorms possible for some. But some isolated wet weather is also possible Sunday before drier weather Monday. Even though high temperatures will only be in the low 90s, it will feel VERY hot thanks to elevated humidity across the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the wonderful weather Tuesday! Have a great day!

