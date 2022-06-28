TTPD investigation nets several arrests connected to LCB/I-30 Cartel

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Several men are behind bars following an eighteen-month investigation into alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel.

“I’m very proud of the extraordinary work of our detectives,” said Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Shutte. “These were not easy cases by any standard. They had to pull out just about every tool in their investigative toolbox to finally be able to get to the bottom of what happened and discover the truth. They’ve simply refused to give up – and they’re still going.”

In a Facebook post by TTPD, it stated that during the homicide investigation in the death of Jermaine Aldridge, police learned that his death was a “murder for hire plot.” Eventually, they determined that Aldridge’s death was a part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel gang members.

Police believe that the LCB/I-30 Cartel was involved in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man as he sat outside a business in the 1700 block of W. 3rd on July 15, 2021. That shooting took place only minutes following an incident where another man was tied up inside his W. 16th Street home and robbed at gunpoint by several men.

Charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Murder are:

Courtney Hope, 33, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.21 million bond).

Van Grissom, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cedric Alexander, 21, Wall, MS – being held in Bowie County Jail ($1 million bond).

Calvin Gardner, 31, Desoto, TX– being held in Bowie County Jail ($1.2 million bond).

Cornell Brown, 30, Memphis, TN – being held in MCSO for Capital Murder in the Sept. 20, 2021, shooting death of Keith McFadden in Texarkana AR. A hold has been placed on him for the felony warrants issued for Texas incidents.

Charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Robbery:

Courtney Hope

Van Grissom

Cedric Alexander

Calvin Gardner

Cornell Brown

Vonquildric Abraham, 29, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($200,331 bond).

Derial Greenwood, 34, Texarkana, TX – being held in Bowie County Jail ($80,000 bond).

Courtney Williams, 32, Memphis, TN – in custody in Mississippi and awaiting extradition to Texas.

TTPD detectives also have felony warrants for Markeis Richardson, charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation.

“We expect more arrests to be made soon,” Chief Shutte said. “We’re asking that anyone who might have any information about these crimes – or any other crimes that LCB/I-30 Cartel has committed or is directly involved in – to reach out to either Detective Cliff Harris or Detective Tabitha Smith.”

