Shreveport City Council debating new hours some bars can serve alcohol

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport City Council members are looking into changing the hours bars can serve alcohol.

Tuesday, June 28 was the first time it was talked about at at city council meeting. The proposal was brought to the forefront by Councilman Jerry Bowman. Essentially, what he wants to do is prohibit any retailers (bars, restaurants, or lounges) from serving alcohol between the hours of 2:01 a.m. and 5:59 a.m. on any day of the week. This would only apply to bars outside of the downtown area.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a shooting outside of one of the Highland bars.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis reached out to Councilwoman LeVette Fuller to talk about how she thinks owners will react.

“I think that we are going to have some pushback from the bars outside of downtown because they are going to, more than likely, feel a little hurt. I think they are going to start to see a decrease in activity for people who want to stay out late instead of starting the night with those bars. With those bars they’re just going to go to the downtown area and stay in the downtown area,” Fuller said.

One bar owner also weighed in on Tuesday’s meeting.

“Let me start by saying that I’m not opposed to the 2 a.m. curfew as long as all businesses in the Shreveport area are subject to the same ordinances and time constraints. That being said, the only person that will benefit from this unfair proposal are the owners of the Sandbar and Phoenix [Tim Huck and Brian Hammons], along with a couple of other bars. If you’re the only watering hole that’s open after 2 a.m., then that’s the only place they can go. All we are asking our patrons to do is leave their local establishments that are close to home and push them towards downtown Shreveport,” said Guy Linacre, owner of the Round Bar.

Councilmembers will vote on the bill in two weeks.

