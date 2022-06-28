Shreveport Chick-Fil-A to host ‘Daddy-Daughter Date Night’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dads looking for one on one time with their darling daughters can go to Chick-Fil-A.

The store at 7010 Youree Drive is hosting a Daddy-Daughter Date Night starting at 5 p.m. on July 30.

“This event has been popular for years with our local families for years and we promise a great evening for fathers and daughters to spend some quality time together,” reads an email regarding the event.

To reserve a table, click here.

