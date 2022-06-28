Rain and humidity are on their way back to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Rain chances will be going up by the end of the week with more showers and storms moving in. As they do so, the humidity will coincidently increase as well. So the muggy, unfavorable weather will soon be back.

This evening will be very nice and beautiful. Temperatures will not be too hot, but should be around the lower 90s early on. After sunset, it will cool to the mid 80s. There is not too much humidity so it will still feel pretty close to the actual temperature. There will also be plenty of sunshine early on with a few passing clouds later on.

Overnight, we will have just some small clouds, but I do not expect any rain. Since the humidity is nice and low, that will allow temperatures to also cool down too! So morning lows will be in the lower to mid 60s for areas north of I-20. As you move south it will be a degree or two warmer, but still likely in the 60s. So it will be a great start to your Wednesday!

Wednesday will have a small chance of rain later in the afternoon. I have a 10% chance for the day. A few showers and perhaps a couple storms will be moving from the east. They will be falling apart as they move in our direction. So the better chance for rain lies around Northwest Louisiana. Everyone else should stay dry. There will be plenty of sunshine mixing in throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 90s with another day of low humidity!

Thursday is when things start to change. There should be a shift in wind direction from the north to out of the south. This will bring in a few showers in the afternoon and will also up our humidity as well. Rain chances are at 30%. Sunshine will be a little more limited, but I believe there will be some rays peeking through the clouds. Temperatures will still be in the lower 90s, but with the humidity, it will feel more like 100.

To break this down more, we turn out attention to the tropics. In the Gulf of Mexico, there is an area of interest off the coast of Louisiana moving to the west. This has a 40% chance of development over the next couple days. Regardless of development, it will move into Texas and this system of showers and storms will then turn north. This will impact us by bringing in the rain and humidity. The winds should not be very strong, especially by this point. So, whatever happens in the gulf, will be just a rain-maker.

The rain will continue Friday and Saturday. For the most part, it will be scattered with off and on showers. At times, it will be very heavy rain. You will very likely need your umbrella on these two days. As of now I have a 40% chance of rain for each of these days. This will help limit the temperatures from heating up at least. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

On Sunday, your weather is looking to improve a bit. The rain chances will go down a little to 20%. So, there could be a quick and small shower, but nothing to ruin any 4th of July weekend plans. Temperatures though will be warmer, getting up to the mid 90s. There will still be a lot of humidity as well, so it will feel worse than what the thermometer will read.

On Monday for your 4th of July holiday, we may see a couple other showers, but it should be limited to just the afternoon. Come by the evening when the fireworks start, the rain will be gone. Temperatures for the day will heat up to the mid 90s again. I’d say for the evening, it will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, so still very warm and muggy.

In the tropics, we are also watching two other areas of interest in the Atlantic. One has a very slim chance to become anything, while the other is currently labeled Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. This is very likely to become Bonnie. Even if this does develop, it is expected to move straight west into Central America and not head to the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be watching for any changes.

Have a great rest of the week!

