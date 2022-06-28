Getting Answers
Man from Haughton pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 7-year-old

Gonzalez confessed to performing variety of sex acts on girl since she was a toddler
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, DOB: 9/27/2000
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Haughton man accused of the sexual assault of a child had pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish District Court.

Just before his trial was set to start, Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 27 to second-degree rape after initially being charged with first-degree rape.

The DA’s office says Gonzalez sexually assaulted a 7-year-old victim on April 27, 2020. The victim’s mother walked into the room and saw the victim pulling her pants up and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the girl. The victim says Gonzalez would make her play “truth or dare” and tried to have intercourse with her multiple times. Gonzalez confessed to performing a variety of sex acts on the girl since she was a toddler.

Gonzalez is set to be sentenced on July 20. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison, with at least two years served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

