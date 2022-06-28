Getting Answers
Man charged after alleged attempted kidnapping, extensive manhunt in Harrison Co.

A woman was reportedly walking in her driveway when the suspect, identified as Raul Cleto-Torres, 26, put a gun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn
Raul Cleto-Torres, DOB: 9/2/1995
By Destinee Patterson and Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A man has been arrested in Harrison County after allegedly leading police on a chase, which resulted in an extensive manhunt, after reportedly trying to kidnap a woman.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference the morning of Tuesday, June 28 to provide details about the situation. They say on June 27 around 7:20 a.m., a 911 call came into the dispatch center about something going on in the 11700 block of Highway 80 W. A woman was reportedly walking in her driveway when the suspect, identified as Raul Cleto-Torres, 26, put a gun to her back and tried to pull her into a barn.

The victim fought back and was able to run into the house to call police. When officials got on scene, they thought Torres was hiding in the barn, but was then spotted running along some train tracks behind the Hallsville post office by a Union Pacific employee. Torres was spotted several other times as well.

Law enforcement used drones and officers to search for him, and eventually found him using a K9 officer. During the manhunt, Union Pacific stopped running trains through the area. There was a brief standoff between Torres and police; officials say he pointed a gun at a deputy, but the deputy was able to talk him into surrendering.

Torres was arrested minutes before noon. The sheriff’s office says when he was arrested, they seized a shotgun from him that had come from a burglary committed in Longview that same morning.

Torres is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated assault of a public servant
  • Aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

The sheriff’s office says Torres has previous arrests for entering the country without inspection in 2018 and 2019; it’s believed he was living on the streets of Longview.

