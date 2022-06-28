Man carjacked, shot at Shreveport gas station; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after his truck was stolen from him on Tuesday morning.

Officers got the call just after 12:30 a.m. on June 28 at the Clark gas station in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue.

According to officers on the scene, the victim was walking out of the gas station when he was approached by three young men armed with handguns.

One of the men is described as wearing a red hoodie, and the other two were wearing black hoodies.

At some point, the victim was shot in the leg. The trio then stole his white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group's website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously. (KSLA)

The victim was sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Shreveport police are searching for the white pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.