LifeShare Blood Centers to have extended hours for United We Give

Blood drive aims to bring awareness to the need this summer
From Texarkana down to Shreveport and then across Red River into Bossier City, last year's United We Give, United We Live blood drive got off to a strong start on the first of three days.
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LifeShare Blood Centers is urging donors to include donating blood in their Fourth of July plans.

The nonprofit will have extended hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the United We Give blood drive co-sponsored by KSLA News 12, Waitr and Raising Cane’s.

Hours will be 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

Donors can make an appointment by clicking here. Walk-ins also are welcome.

► 1 in 3 people will use blood at some point in their lives

Everyone who participates in United We Give will receive a LifeShare “United We Give, United We Live” T-shirt, a free box combo from Raising Cane’s and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

LifeShare Blood Centers regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas.

Hospitals rely on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times; however, LifeShare traditionally struggles to keep up with demand for blood products in the summer. United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood products this summer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

