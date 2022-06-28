Getting Answers
Jury being picked for trial of man accused of killing couple then burning their bodies

Opening statements expected sometime before noon Wednesday
Dewayne Willie Watkins, 34, is accused of kidnapping, robbing then slaying 43-year-old Kelly...
Dewayne Willie Watkins, 34, is accused of kidnapping, robbing then slaying 43-year-old Kelly Jose and 32-year-old Heather Jose on Nov. 8, 2018. Their bodies later were found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
By Stacey Cameron and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in connection with the deaths of a Shreveport couple whose bodies then were burned in their car.

The Caddo Parish district attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty against Dewayne Willie Watkins, who faces two counts of second-degree murder.

The 34-year-old is accused of kidnapping, robbing then slaying 43-year-old Kelly Jose and 32-year-old Heather Jose on Nov. 8, 2018.

Soon after, their bodies were found in a burned car in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.

Prosecutors allege that Watkins killed Kelly and Heather Jose on the night of Nov. 8, 2018, after the couple agreed to give him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport.

Watkins subsequently was arrested after a 5.5-hour standoff with law officers the next morning in the 2600 block of Penick Street. That’s blocks from where the burned car was found in the 3400 block of Penick.

Jury selection should wrap up by Wednesday with opening statements expected sometime before noon.

