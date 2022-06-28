Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

(KALB) - Joe Burrow, quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals and winner of the Heisman Trophy and the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship during his time at LSU, took to social media to share his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Burrow shared a post from @jennacparis to his Instagram story that read:

Here’s the entire post from Jenna Parris that he was resharing. Lot of under-informed replies here. pic.twitter.com/7ssBFY72Rr — Paul Lee (@BeeBimBop) June 27, 2022

At this time, the NFL has not made a statement on Burrow’s stance on the topic of abortion.

