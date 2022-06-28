It’s primary election day in Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA (KSLA) - Tuesday, June 28 is Primary Day in Oklahoma!

The state is replacing both of its U.S. senators this year. Republican Jim Inhofe announced earlier this year that he would be retiring two years into his six year term.

Thirteen GOP candidates are qualified for this election. One of those on the ballot is Okla. congressman Mark-Wayne Mullin, who represents the southeast corner of the state.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

