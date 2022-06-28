Getting Answers
Have store policies changed on purchasing emergency contraceptives?

(KVLY)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The fall out continues following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, major pharmacy retailers say there’s been an increase in demand for emergency contraceptives since the ruling.

Stores like CVS and Rite Aid have started limiting purchases of emergency contraception, with customers only allowed to buy three Plan B pills.

KSLA reached out to Shreveport CVS locations on Youree Drive, Hollywood Avenue, and Market Street to check on their availability. Each store says they have the pills in stock. However, one staff member said customers will have to ask for the emergency contraception at the front counter instead of getting them off the shelf. The employee said this is a new policy.

One pill is included in each Plan B box, with prices varying between $49 and $99. The generic version ranges from $39 to $99.

There are currently no Rite Aid locations open in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

