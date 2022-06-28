Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A manhunt is underway after a New Orleans murder suspect fled to Tennessee and reportedly shot a police officer, according to law enforcement sources.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, BJ Brown, 32, shot and killed a woman just before 9:30 a.m. Monday (June 27) in the Iberville Housing Development on Bienville Street.

The woman was shot multiple times and transported to a hospital where she later died, police say.

Haunting cell phone video of the killing was captured from a nearby apartment window and widely shared on social media. In the video, a man believed to be Brown, armed with an AR-15 rifle, walks up to a female victim, who is already shot and lying nearly motionless in a parking lot, and fires two more rounds into her body execution-style.

Brown is believed to have fled to Tennessee after the shooting.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an officer was making a traffic stop in the city of Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, around 9 p.m. Monday. Erin Police Chief Mark Moore says Brown pulled over and got out of his vehicle before shooting into the officer’s car, striking him.

TBI says the officer returned fire before Brown ran into the woods.

The officer was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

Canine units and helicopters have been searching for Brown in the area of Highway 149, between Old Highway 149 and Pitts Loop. Residents are asked to avoid the area and to report any suspicious activity or people by calling 911.

