Shreveport police respond to multiple calls about gunfire

Car found shot up at one scene
Police found a car that had been shot up when they responded to a call about gunfire at The...
Police found a car that had been shot up when they responded to a call about gunfire at The Jolie of Shreveport, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Boulevard, on the night of June 26, 2022.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Destinee Patterson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Officers took three people into custody after gunfire erupted at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, June 26 at The Jolie of Shreveport, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Boulevard.

Officers found a car had been shot up.

Police believe two of the three were involved in an altercation.

And in an unrelated matter, an officer recognized one of the three as being wanted in connection with multiple thefts at Walmart.

Police later responded to at least two more calls about gunfire.

One was at 7:40 p.m. on Union Avenue between West 63rd and West 68th streets. Another was at 8:59 p.m. on Herndon Street between Gilbert Drive and Magnolia Avenue.

