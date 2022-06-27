Seasonably hot and humid this week with rain chances at times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our stretch of triple digit heat has ended for now, but it’s still going to be a bit hot and humid this week. Not much rain is expected through midweek, but our chances for showers and storms will start picking up on Thursday and will last through the start of the 4th of July weekend.

For the rest of today, we’ll be hot, but not too hot and just a little humid. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As we head into this evening, temperatures will gradually fall through the 80s. We’ll eventually head down into the 60s to around 70 later tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Your Tuesday starts off with some cloudiness, but expect it to get sunnier into the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be too hot and the humidity not too bad. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area.

We’ll heat up a little more on Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s. A stray shower or storm could return to areas south of I-20.

Shower and storm chances will ramp up for Thursday and Friday as a disturbance begins moving toward the ArkLaTex from the western Gulf of Mexico. It’s unlikely to be a named tropical system, but will feed some tropical moisture our way which will help enhance the rain chances. The clouds and wet weather will help hold temperatures in check with highs expected to be near average in the lower 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Saturday as we start off the holiday weekend. Rain is expected to become more isolated Sunday and on the 4th of July. Temperatures will start heating back up over the weekend reaching the upper 90s again by Monday.

In the tropics we’re watching one main area of likely development with a couple of others with only low chances of something tropical forming. The first is our disturbance in the Gulf. It only has a 20% chance of tropical storm formation before it reaches the Texas coast later this week. Out in the Atlantic a strong tropical wave tracking westward toward the Caribbean has the best chance of becoming our next named storm, which would be ‘Bonnie’. It’s likely to track through the Caribbean and eventually into Central America. Another tropical wave is located to the east, but only has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

